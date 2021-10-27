FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.