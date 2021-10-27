FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Orange County Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,000. Orange County Bancorp comprises about 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 11.14% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

