FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $24.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,642.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

