FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

T stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

