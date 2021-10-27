fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

