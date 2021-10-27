FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 15,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 782,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.