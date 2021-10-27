FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 15,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 782,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
