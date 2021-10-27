Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

FDP opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

