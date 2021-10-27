Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 152 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.