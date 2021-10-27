Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.