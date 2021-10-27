Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $197.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

