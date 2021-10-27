Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FELE opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

