Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.990-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Franklin Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

