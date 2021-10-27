Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $143.19. 53,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,068. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.82. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

