Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 4.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

NYSE FNV opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

