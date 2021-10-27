Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.60 billion.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 140,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.