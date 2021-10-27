Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $23.85. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 27,315 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

