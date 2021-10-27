Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of FBHS traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. 66,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

