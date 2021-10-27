Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of FBHS traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. 66,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.
Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
