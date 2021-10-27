FortKnoxster Trading Up 149.8% Over Last Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 149.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

