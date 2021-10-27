Fortis Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

FTS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

