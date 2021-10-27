Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

FTS stock opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.56.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

