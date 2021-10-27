Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

