Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.