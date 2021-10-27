Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

