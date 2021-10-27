Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 142.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

