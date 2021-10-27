Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

