Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 5,440 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.