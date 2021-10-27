FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

