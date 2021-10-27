FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 57,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

