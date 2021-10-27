FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Critical Analysis

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CareCloud and FlexiInternational Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.79%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and FlexiInternational Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.06 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.31 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareCloud.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareCloud beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

