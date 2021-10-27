Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

FBC traded down $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 53,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.