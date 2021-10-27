Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 334,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.98 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

