Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) vs. Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Critical Review

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fission Uranium and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fission Uranium and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 52.12%. Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -88.75 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

