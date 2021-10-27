First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FWRG. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

