First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%.

FUNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 6,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,795 shares of company stock worth $86,218. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

