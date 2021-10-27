First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in October

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Get First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.