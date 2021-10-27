First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in October

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.