First Trust Advisors LP Buys 710,867 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $226,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dropbox by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,784,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 719,155 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,214 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

