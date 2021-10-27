First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.77. 27,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $219.70. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

