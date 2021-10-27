First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.41. 1,042,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.76 and a one year high of C$35.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

