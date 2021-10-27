First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.30. 330,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

