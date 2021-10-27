First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 292,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

