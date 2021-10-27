First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,596. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

