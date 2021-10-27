First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

FBNC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. 15,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,302. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

