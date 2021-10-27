Fir Tree Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,870 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 261.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 95,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $437.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $438.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

