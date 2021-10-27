Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,029,450 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,029,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Independence at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $5,892,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $7,425,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $3,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $990,000.

ACQR stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

