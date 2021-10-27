Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 7.90% of Tio Tech A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000.

NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

