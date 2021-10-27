Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.01% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

