Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $4.81 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 6.13% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,386,000.

NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

