Fei Protocol (FEI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.98 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.87 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00070661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00071854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00097077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,343.68 or 1.00070857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.43 or 0.06764447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

