Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,190 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.