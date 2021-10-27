Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,026 Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.76% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

GRCL opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $706.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

